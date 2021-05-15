Pleasant Through The Weekend Before Rain Returns

One of my old football coaches, Coach Withers, would always say, “no matter what the weather is, as soon as you step on the field, inside the sidelines it’s 72 & breezy”. I can’t not think of that on days as nice as today. We’ll do it again tomorrow, too, maybe with just a few more clouds.

Expect any cloud out there to fade after sunset as temperatures drop through the 60s. Maybe, just maybe, the NASA Wallops launch will go off tonight! The launch window opens at 8:03pm. We’ll definitely have clear skies over here, so fingers crossed it goes off, it’s been scrubbed for nearly a week now!

Also, today, May 15th, the National Hurricane Center has starting issuing their routine tropical weather outlooks. Normally, these start being issued at the beginning of hurricane season, June 1st. But due to early season tropical development in years past, the NHC will start issuing these outlooks to provide more consistent information on any tropical development prior to the official start of hurricane season.

Just a reminder that hurricane season is nearly two weeks away! Anyway – back to our local weather.

We’ll have another beautiful day Sunday to finish the weekend, just expect a few more clouds to stream in compared to today. Highs will again be into the low to mid 70s. Get out and enjoy! More moisture is expect to develop later Sunday night into Monday, this will bring back some rain chances to the area.

A cloudier day is expect to start the workweek with scattered showers developing through the afternoon. Some light showers may even linger into early Tuesday morning. By later Tuesday it does look like we’ll get some clearing, and then high pressure sets in and the rest of the week is fantastic. Sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low 80s through weeks end.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro