PHOTOS: Severe weather in Conway, North Carolina

CONWAY, N.C. (WAVY) — Severe weather patterns were rolling through Conway, North Carolina on Wednesday.
A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Northeastern and Northwestern counties in North Carolina by the National Weather Service Wakefield from 3:50 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.
While the NWS has not confirmed the tornado, a viewer was able to capture some great photos and video.
Conway, N.C. (Photo courtesy Peter Forister)
