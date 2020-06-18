PHOTOS: Severe weather in Conway, North Carolina

CONWAY, N.C. (WAVY) — Severe weather patterns were rolling through Conway, North Carolina on Wednesday.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Northeastern and Northwestern counties in North Carolina by the National Weather Service Wakefield from 3:50 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.

While the NWS has not confirmed the tornado, a viewer was able to capture some great photos and video.

Conway, N.C. (Photo courtesy Peter Forister)

Clip of the tornado just south of Conway, NC at 3:35 pm. With chase partner @Drewshearer444. Was on the ground for at least 5 minutes. @NWSWakefieldVA #ncwx pic.twitter.com/glW78MWK5F — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) June 17, 2020

