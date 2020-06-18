PHOTOS: Severe weather in Conway, North Carolina

Conway, N.C. (Photo courtesy Peter Forister)

CONWAY, N.C. (WAVY) — Severe weather patterns were rolling through Conway, North Carolina on Wednesday.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Northeastern and Northwestern counties in North Carolina by the National Weather Service Wakefield from 3:50 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.

While the NWS has not confirmed the tornado, a viewer was able to capture some great photos and video.

Conway, N.C. (Photo courtesy Peter Forister)

