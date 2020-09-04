PHOTOS: Mercy Chefs serves 6,000 meals a day after Hurricane Laura in Louisiana

(WAVY) — Just one week after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana — leaving debris, damage and 16 dead in its wake — Mercy Chefs reports it’s been feeding about 6,000 people in need each day.

Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs said Thursday that its volunteers were in Lake Charles, Louisiana, feeding those impacted by Laura.

“Mercy Chefs hopes to be a source of comfort to all of those who are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “It is extremely emotional for me to be back in Louisiana, right around Hurricane Katrina’s 15th anniversary. I was inspired to start Mercy Chefs after volunteering after Katrina, and Louisiana is where I was raised. This part of the country means so incredibly much to me, and we want to do our part to care for the people here.”

The nonprofit will stay in Louisiana as long as there is a need.

Mercy Chefs was founded in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina left destruction in much of New Orleans.

