PHOTOS: Flooding in Hampton Roads Tuesday

Flooding in Redgate Ave. at Greenway Park in Ghent. (Photo courtesy: Helen Roberts)

(WAVY) — Heavy rains impacted Hampton Roads Tuesday evening, bringing flooding to Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

WAVY Meteorologist Casey Lehecka says between Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Portsmouth, many areas saw 2 to 3 inches of rain in less than two hours.

There was a flash flood warning for Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth issued by the National Weather Service.

  • Flooding in Redgate Ave. at Greenway Park in Ghent. (Photo courtesy: Helen Roberts)
  • Flooding in parts of VB (Great Neck area) (WAVY photo/Casey Lehecka)
  • Sullivan Boulevard and Overman Avenue in Virginia Beach (Photo courtesy: Franklin Grimes)

WAVY TV 10