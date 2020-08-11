PHOTOS: Flooding in Hampton Roads Tuesday

The weather is pretty quiet to start off the work week, there's nothing major that is grabbing the headlines in the sky! Today will be similar to what we saw on Sunday, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a stray shower possible in the afternoon and evening.

The rain chances do start to pick up later this week so that is something we're keeping an eye on! We really don't need any more heavy rain after the drenching downpours we had last week. That brought our rain totals for the month well above average.