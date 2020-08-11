PHOTOS: Flooding in Hampton Roads Tuesday

(WAVY) — Heavy rains impacted Hampton Roads Tuesday evening, bringing flooding to Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
WAVY Meteorologist Casey Lehecka says between Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Portsmouth, many areas saw 2 to 3 inches of rain in less than two hours.
There was a flash flood warning for Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth issued by the National Weather Service.
Send your weather photos to reportit@wavy.com.
