PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Ophelia unleashed heavy rain across Virginia and North Carolina causing flooding and power outages.

The storm made landfall Saturday morning around Emerald Isle in coastal North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a couple tornado warnings across the viewing area during the 7 a.m. hour Saturday, for parts of northeast North Carolina.

Andy Fox was in the Outer Banks Saturday morning where officials with Dare County Emergency management are concerned with Sound-side flooding.

“We’re anticipating the winds to pick up. Tropical storm force winds out of the east [will] continue to blow with the potential for two to four feet of storm surge up onto the coast,” said Drew Pearson, Director of Dare County Emergency Management. “Throughout the day tomorrow we anticipate that the winds will die off and change direction to the south, southwest. We may see that sound water that was pushed to the west cause some sound-side flooding from Hatteras to where we are now.”

Kamaria Braye was at the Hague in Norfolk where the streets were covered with water early Saturday morning.

That area of the city saw around seven inches of flood water. By 7 a.m. the area had dried out for the most part with only a few puddles remaining.

The storm caused more than 96,000 power outages in Virginia and North Carolina.

Currently, there are 14,8000 customers without power. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy said more outages could occur as the storm moves across our area.

The storm’s biggest impact has been in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. At the height of the storm, around midnight, 22,000 customers were with power. Around 6:30 a.m. 10,000 customers were still without power. Dominion say about 9,000 customer were sill without power at 8 a.m.

The spokesperson said as power is restored, Dominion will continue to shift resources to areas with remaining customer outages.

