Officials remind residents of safety tips, preparation for Hurricane Isaias

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are reminding the public about storm preparation and offering tips as Hurricane Isaias is set to hit the Hampton Roads region by late Monday into early Tuesday.

The City of Virginia Beach is continuing to monitor the weather system which could potentially bring heavy rain, rough surf, strong winds, and possible flooding to the area — especially along the Chesapeake Bay and throughout the Southside Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach officials have been conducting daily conference calls with National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield while working with its Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to continually reassess the storm and take necessary actions.

The city departments are preparing by checking storm drains, pump stations, testing equipment, and taking down banners and flags at the Oceanfront. They are also getting the staff and storm vehicles ready.

The Public Works Department has also installed the new “flip” warning signs to notify motorists of roadways that are subject to flooding. As the water begins to rise, the panels will indicate that there is high water and the road is closed.

Residents and staff can take a number of simple steps to prepare, including:

Remove and secure objects outside your home and business that may become projectiles during high winds. Sign up for VBAlert VBgov.comVBAlert to get emergency alerts from the City of Virginia Beach via text message and/or email. Prepare. Visit Ready.gov for a good list of supplies to have on hand, including drinking water, a first-aid kit, non-perishable food, a radio, flashlight and batteries, phone charger and blankets. Have a family emergency plan in place. Plan and practice evacuation routes from home, work and school that are on higher ground. Be informed. Learn more about steps you can take now to prepare for an emergency.

The Coast Guard is urging boaters throughout North Carolina, Virginia, and the rest of the Mid-Atlantic area to make preparations for Hurricane Isaias. The impacts are expected along the Mid-Atlantic area later this weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.

Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.

Secure belongings in advance of the storm. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Boats able to be trailered should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress. This also includes moving kayaks, canoes and paddle boards indoors.

Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall and can create deadly rip currents even before a hurricane arrives. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms or hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall and can create deadly rip currents even before a hurricane arrives. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by tropical storms or hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe. Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center's webpage.

Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

Don't rely on social media to call for help. People in distress should use VHF Channel 16 or 911 to request assistance whenever possible. Social media should not be used to report life-threatening distress due to limited resources to monitor the dozens of social media platforms during a hurricane or large-scale rescue event.

Dominion Energy released a PDF sheet regarding the storm offering information on how to prepare for outages during COVID-19 and the hurricane.

“At Dominion Energy, we’re committed to providing the electricity customers need, while also managing the spread of the coronavirus. If you lose power, we will respond as safely and quickly as possible, but being prepared can make dealing with these events easier and safer for everyone, especially when many are now working from home,” officials said in a release.

