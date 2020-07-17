Officials offer tips, warn of extreme heat during ‘Hazardous Weather Outlook’ for Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The daytime heat index expected to reach, and possibly exceed, 100 degrees over the next couple of days in Hampton Roads, and with that, officials across the state are offering guidance while warning the public of the Hazardous Weather Outlook.

National Weather Service says that the increasing heat and humidity levels are expected this weekend through the middle of next week. Heat indices of 100 to 105 will likely be on Saturday and Sunday peaking between 105 and 109 degrees from Monday through Wednesday.

Hampton Roads areas under the advisory include Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Surry, James City County, Gloucester, Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Accomack, and Northampton.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that in 2019, there were 12 heat-related deaths in Virginia.

Virginia Department of Health suggests the following to deal with the heat and avoid possible heat-related illness:

Reschedule activities and outdoor work until the coolest parts of the day. In the summer, sunlight exposure is greatest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Keep cool in an air-conditioned area, stay indoors. Spend at least two hours per day in air conditioning.

Take a cool shower or a bath.

Drink plenty of fluids: 2-4 glasses of cool fluids each hour. To replace salt lost from sweating, drink fruit juice or a sports beverage during exercise or working outside if your Doctor approves.

Avoid sunburns and wear light-colored clothing. SPF of 15 or greater, apply at least 20 minutes before going outside.

Wear lightweight clothing that is loose-fitting and light-colored. Wear a hat.

Limit physical activity until your body adjusts to the heat.

Never leave children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside a car can reach more than 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heatstroke and death.

Use the “buddy system” if you are working outside. If you suffer a heat-related illness, you could become confused or could lose consciousness.

Be sure to check on the elderly and neighbors without air conditioning.

The Suffolk Fire & Rescue Department recommends the following:

Avoid prolonged exposure or any strenuous activity that may lead to heat-related illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, or stay in the shade.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Dominion Energy offered a few ways to conserve energy when temperatures are high:

Adjust your thermostat. It’s the number one way to conserve energy in the summer. You can save up to 3% on cooling costs for each degree you turn up your thermostat. Try the EPA’s recommended 78 degrees.

It’s the number one way to conserve energy in the summer. You can save up to 3% on cooling costs for each degree you turn up your thermostat. Try the EPA’s recommended 78 degrees. Close your blinds. Sunlight shining through windows can account for up to 40% of unwanted heat gain and can force the air conditioner to work two to three times harder.

Sunlight shining through windows can account for up to 40% of unwanted heat gain and can force the air conditioner to work two to three times harder. Cook on the grill. Use an outdoor grill or microwave often during hot weather to reduce heat gain from indoor cooking.

Use an outdoor grill or microwave often during hot weather to reduce heat gain from indoor cooking. Consider doing dishes or laundry later in the evening. That will reduce the heat and humidity that are added to your home.

That will reduce the heat and humidity that are added to your home. Use fans only when you’re in the room. Ceiling fans don’t cool spaces, but cool people by creating a wind-chill effect.

For more energy-saving tips, visit dominionenergy.com.

According to the Mayo Clinic and WebMD, common signs of symptoms and heat exhaustion include:

Muscle cramps

Heavy sweating

Pale or cold skin

Weakness and/or confusion

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fast heartbeat

Dark-colored urine, which indicates dehydration

In addition to these symptoms, warning signs of heatstroke also include:

Fever of 104°F or higher

Flushed or red skin

Lack of sweating

Trouble breathing

Fainting

Seizures

