NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Hampton Roads, North Carolina until 9 p.m.

Weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Severe weather is expected to bring heavy wind, rain, and possibly hail to eastern Virginia and North Carolina Sunday night.

Alerts | Warnings | Watches

  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. for parts of Virginia and North Carolina. Threat information includes possible hail up to quarter size, potential tornadoes, and winds up to 70 mph.
  • Flood Warning for Courtland until 8 p.m.
Live Radar & Forecast

Power Outages

No outages have been reported.

Damages

No damages have been reported.

This post will be updated live throughout the evening.

