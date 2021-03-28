NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Hampton Roads, North Carolina until 9 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Severe weather is expected to bring heavy wind, rain, and possibly hail to eastern Virginia and North Carolina Sunday night.
Alerts | Warnings | Watches
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. for parts of Virginia and North Carolina. Threat information includes possible hail up to quarter size, potential tornadoes, and winds up to 70 mph.
- Flood Warning for Courtland until 8 p.m.
Power Outages
No outages have been reported.
Damages
No damages have been reported.
This post will be updated live throughout the evening.