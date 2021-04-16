Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Map Center

Local Norfolk Weather Radar

Local

Local

Local

Southside

Southside

Peninsula

Peninsula

NE N. Caroline

NE N. Caroline

Outer Banks

Outer Banks

Eastern Shore

Eastern Shore

Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Satellite Radar Images

Local

Local

Local

Visible

Visible

National

National

Tropical

Tropical

Virginia Beach Weather Boating Forecast

Boating

Boating

Boating

Almanac

Almanac

Virginia Beach & Norfolk Live Weather Cameras

James River Bridge

James River Bridge

James River Bridge

Lesner Bridge

Lesner Bridge

Norfolk Airport

Norfolk Airport

Town Center Virginia Beach

Town Center Virginia Beach

Tower Cam 10

Tower Cam 10

Weather Headlines

View All Weather

Download the WAVY Weather App

Trending Stories

Investigations

View All Investigations