NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As temperatures drop in Hampton Roads, the City of Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response is ready and has a plan to help residents.

Director Jim Redick says preparation starts with keeping an eye on all the operations in the city that respond to winter weather.

Redick shares two things the department is always focused on and looking at: Life safety and infrastructure.

“Neighbors of ours who are without residence, have a safe and warm place to be. And, then infrastructure wise, we want to make sure the roads are cleared as best as possible, either pre-treating them before the storm or certainly ploughing them afterward,” said Redick.

Throughout the winter, they actively monitor the weather forecast and the temperatures, especially the windchill. If it drops below a certain temperature, there is a plan in place to help residents experiencing homelessness.

The Community Services Board works with the department to assist residents.

“They not only house folks in their hotel, but then they have teams that go out, they know exactly where to go to look for folks, to make sure they know and have some place to go for safety,” said Redick.

Another type of assistance operates through the N.E.S.T. program, where houses of worship open their doors to provide shelter in the wintertime.

Redick says if you see someone in need of assistance, you can call the Norfolk Cares Center. You can call them directly at 757-664-6510.

In case of storms, whether rain, snow or Nor’easter, they are prepared to get into action.

“We have a battle rhythm. We know so many hours before tropical storm force winds, or snow. We start communicating early and often,” said Redick. “As soon as we get information from the National Weather Service, from Dominion Energy, from all our partners, we are sharing that with team Norfolk partners, but also members of the community.”

He encourages residents to download the WAZE app to stay up to date with the latest information. Make sure to also stay up to date on alerts, if the roads are hazardous, or weather is incoming.

If a snowstorm occurs, and roads need ploughing, he asks for patience, as crews work as quick as they can to take care of primary then secondary roads. Then, residential roads would follow after if still in need of work, in case the sun is not able to fully melt the snow away.

If the power does go out this winter, he asks residents to be careful with generators.

It’s also important to take care of your neighbors. Redick says be on the lookout for neighbors who live alone, or may need assistance.