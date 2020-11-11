Norfolk soars past previous record temp of 80 degrees for Nov. 11 — 83 already

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has already surpassed its record high temperature for November 11, and there’s still time for things to heat up more.

As of 12:30 p.m., Norfolk International Airport reported a temperature of 83 degrees, well above the record of 80 degrees set back in 2002. The average high for this time of the year is about 63 degrees.

We have already set a record today, its 83 degrees outside now, we might even get a bit warmer this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ZvqDELmoKn — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffEdmondsonWX) November 11, 2020

This is the second time a record was set in November in the past five years for Norfolk, with National Weather Service reporting a record 83 degrees back on Nov. 3, 2016.

It’s the latest above average day this November, but things are getting ready to cool down slightly as rains move in. High pressure is moving away from the region, and moisture is quickly streaming in behind it from the south, meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says.

Here is today's weather blog. It talks about the heavy rain and possible flooding tomorrow. It has a lot of details about that and the tropics. Check it out:https://t.co/Ox1qcC97Tg pic.twitter.com/MvxJQRxKG1 — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) November 11, 2020

Heavy rain and possible flooding on the way for our area on Thursday, with a flash flood watch in effect.

