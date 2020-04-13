Monday storms to bring strong gusts up to 50-60 mph, tornado and power outage risk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Strong, damaging storms that swept across the South on Easter Sunday, killing multiple people, are heading into our area Monday morning. The storms are expected to bring powerful winds and heavy rain, with possible tornadoes and hail.

The strong winds, with gusts around 50 mph and up 60 mph near the coast, are expected to be the biggest problem. Much of the WAVY viewing area is under a tornado watch until noon.

The watch is currently for the Peninsula, inland Southside (from Suffolk to the west), and Bertie and Gates County, to points westward, until noon. The watch may be extended east to the coast later today.

These winds could lead to widespread power outages around our area. More than 5,000 were already without power in Suffolk as of 8 a.m.

Rain was starting to move into our area around 8:30, with severe weather behind it.

The heaviest rain is expected around 11 a.m. and will drop off after 2 p.m. We shouldn’t have widespread flooding, but localized flooding will be possible.

Jeremy Wheeler is tracking the storms all morning. Click here to watch the latest.

Rough weather today! Strong winds all day out of the south. Gusts up to 50mph. Some gusts to 60mph near the shore. We'll have on/off showers later this morning through the mid afternoon. Scattered storms. Possibly severe weather. Damaging winds, possible tornadoes/hail. pic.twitter.com/XOS1RPllFf — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) April 13, 2020

Latest Posts