Outages: At height, more than 116K in the area without power

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers in the Tidewater area have lost power Monday morning due to strong storms in the WAVY viewing area.
As of 12:15 p.m., Dominion is now reporting more than 116,000 without power in southeastern Virginia.
More than 5,000 residents in northeastern North Carolina are also still in the dark.
More than 37,000 are in Chesapeake, and more than 43,000 are in Virginia Beach. Here’s the breakdown:
To report your outage to Dominion and see when repairs are expected, click here.
Latest Posts
- Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president
- EBT pick up suspended Monday due to power outage at VB Human Services building
- Blog: What’s next? And Storm Reports
- NY death toll passes 10,000, but new hotspots slow to emerge
- Langley for Families distributes $76K to Hampton Roads organizations for COVID-19 relief