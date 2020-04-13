Outages: At height, more than 116K in the area without power

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers in the Tidewater area have lost power Monday morning due to strong storms in the WAVY viewing area.

As of 12:15 p.m., Dominion is now reporting more than 116,000 without power in southeastern Virginia.

More than 5,000 residents in northeastern North Carolina are also still in the dark.

More than 37,000 are in Chesapeake, and more than 43,000 are in Virginia Beach. Here’s the breakdown:

To report your outage to Dominion and see when repairs are expected, click here.

Our crews are working diligently to restore power across our service area. A friendly wave and smile is the best way to show your appreciation while practicing social distancing. pic.twitter.com/8TMYurwZZp — Dominion Energy (@DominionEnergy) April 13, 2020

