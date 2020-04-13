Live Now
Northam holding coronavirus press conference

Outages: At height, more than 116K in the area without power

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers in the Tidewater area have lost power Monday morning due to strong storms in the WAVY viewing area.

As of 12:15 p.m., Dominion is now reporting more than 116,000 without power in southeastern Virginia.

More than 5,000 residents in northeastern North Carolina are also still in the dark.

More than 37,000 are in Chesapeake, and more than 43,000 are in Virginia Beach. Here’s the breakdown:

To report your outage to Dominion and see when repairs are expected, click here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories