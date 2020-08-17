Damages to Surry County bridges, roads after flash flooding; areas still experiencing standing water

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County experienced a significant amount of damage to the roads and bridges as a result of the heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Saturday.

Many roads and bridges still have standing high water and some have been completely washed away.

A list of Surry County road and bridge hazards is provided below.

Standing High Water

  • Route 31 & New Design Road
  • 10 East at Mt. Nebo
  • 4700 Beechland Road
  • White Marsh to Beechland

Bridges Washed Out

  • Beaverdam Road
  • Moonlight Road
  • 10 East ½ mile past Moonlight
  • Spratley Mill off New Design
  • New Design bridge near High School
  • Mount Ray towards Slade Park
  • Highgate Road Bridge

Closed Roads

  • Swanns Point Road
  • Route 10 W (VDOT and PG line)
  • 5000 Block of Huntington Road
  • BeaverdamHigh Gate Road
  • 16000 Block White Marsh Road
  • Mount Ray Drive
  • Sexton Road @ Calvary Lane
  • Hollybush & Gilpark Road
  • Claremont Beach
  • Brownsview on Beechland end


Surry County standing water report as of Sunday at 6 p.m.:

