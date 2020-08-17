Damages to Surry County bridges, roads after flash flooding; areas still experiencing standing water

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County experienced a significant amount of damage to the roads and bridges as a result of the heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Saturday.
Many roads and bridges still have standing high water and some have been completely washed away.
A list of Surry County road and bridge hazards is provided below.
Standing High Water
- Route 31 & New Design Road
- 10 East at Mt. Nebo
- 4700 Beechland Road
- White Marsh to Beechland
Bridges Washed Out
- Beaverdam Road
- Moonlight Road
- 10 East ½ mile past Moonlight
- Spratley Mill off New Design
- New Design bridge near High School
- Mount Ray towards Slade Park
- Highgate Road Bridge
Closed Roads
- Swanns Point Road
- Route 10 W (VDOT and PG line)
- 5000 Block of Huntington Road
- BeaverdamHigh Gate Road
- 16000 Block White Marsh Road
- Mount Ray Drive
- Sexton Road @ Calvary Lane
- Hollybush & Gilpark Road
- Claremont Beach
- Brownsview on Beechland end
Surry County standing water report as of Sunday at 6 p.m.: