Damages to Surry County bridges, roads after flash flooding; areas still experiencing standing water

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County experienced a significant amount of damage to the roads and bridges as a result of the heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Saturday.

Many roads and bridges still have standing high water and some have been completely washed away.

A list of Surry County road and bridge hazards is provided below.

Standing High Water

Route 31 & New Design Road

10 East at Mt. Nebo

4700 Beechland Road

White Marsh to Beechland

Bridges Washed Out

Beaverdam Road

Moonlight Road

10 East ½ mile past Moonlight

Spratley Mill off New Design

New Design bridge near High School

Mount Ray towards Slade Park

Highgate Road Bridge

Closed Roads

Swanns Point Road

Route 10 W (VDOT and PG line)

5000 Block of Huntington Road

BeaverdamHigh Gate Road

16000 Block White Marsh Road

Mount Ray Drive

Sexton Road @ Calvary Lane

Hollybush & Gilpark Road

Claremont Beach

Brownsview on Beechland end



Surry County standing water report as of Sunday at 6 p.m.: