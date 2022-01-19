Local events canceled or postponed due to approaching winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – More winter weather is on the way. Depending on where you live in Hampton Roads, there’s a chance you will see some significant snow Friday into Saturday.

Local event organizers are closely monitoring the forecast and some have made the decision in advance of the wintry weather to postpone or cancel.

Hampton

The Hampton Roads Home Show, scheduled for this weekend at the Hampton Roads Convention Center has been postponed about inclement weather. The event was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22-23, but organizers were concerned about the forecasted snowstorm late in the week. The show will be rescheduled. Check the event website for updates.

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight County has decided to cancel the COVID testing event scheduled for Friday, January 21 at Main Street Baptist Church in Smithfield due to the threat of winter weather. The County is working with VDH to schedule another event for early next week to make up for the cancellation.

Portsmouth

Due to inclement weather, the Portsmouth Police Department is postponing the January Community Walk to February 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. It’ll be held in the same location, at 20 Woodmill Court, in the Churchland Forest Community.

to February 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. It’ll be held in the same location, at 20 Woodmill Court, in the Churchland Forest Community. The Portsmouth Health Department Community COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Clinic scheduled for the morning of Thursday, January 20 has been canceled due to the weather.

All Portsmouth Public Schools’ after school activities will be cancelled on Thursday, January 20.

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health has decided to cancel all vaccine and testing clinics scheduled for Thursday, January 20 through Saturday January 22. Those who have scheduled appointments will be notified by email. Visit: http://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-INVA (877) 829-4682 for alternate testing and vaccination locations.

Williamsburg

William & Mary announced on Wednesday that because of the weather forecast, move-in for all undergraduate, residential students is postponed to Mon., Jan. 24. Details: wm.edu/alert

