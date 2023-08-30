Stay with 10 On Your Side and your Super Doppler 10 weather team on air and online at WAVY.com for the latest updates on Idalia, and be sure to download the WAVY Weather App for the latest weather alerts.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Here are the latest updates on Idalia from across Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina.

Midnight Thursday, Aug. 31: Active alerts

Check out the list of active watches, warnings and advisories for the Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina regions as it relates to Idalia.

11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Warnings and watches in effect

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday for Dare County. Currituck County, as well as Hatteras Island, mainland Dare County and northern Outer Banks locations inclusive of Kitty Hawk, Nags Head and Manteo, are under tropical storm and coastal flood warnings.

A flood watch is in effect for much of northeastern North Carolina, including Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton (N.C.), Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. It took effect Wednesday afternoon and remains in effect through Thursday evening.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson and Northampton County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says to expect northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is under a coastal flood warning, effective at 6 a.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday, and a high surf advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through noon Friday.

A high surf advisory is also in effect in Accomack County from 7 a.m. Thursday through noon Friday. They are issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone, according to the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. for Surry and Isle of Wight counties, as well as Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Chesapeake.

10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Rip currents a threat

10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss reports that rip currents are a threat along the Oceanfront and in the Outer Banks. Andy Fox was in Nags Head Wednesday and noted that it was business as usual in the Outer Banks, but tourists and officials were keeping a close eye on Idalia.

The Super Doppler 10 weather team has the latest updates on Idalia.

Here is the latest tides chart from Norfolk.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Most ferry service suspended Thursday

North Carolina’s Department of Transportation Ferry Division has suspended service on most ferry routes Thursday in anticipation of Idalia.