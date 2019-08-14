Lightning, wind cause damage Tuesday on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A strong storm hammered the Peninsula with wind and rain Tuesday evening.

The storm dumped a lot of rain on I-664, making it difficult for drivers to see. It also produced a lot of lightning.

Lightning struck a tree at a home near Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News.

“A big bolt of lightning hit that tree right there and boom, it fell right down on top of that shed at the house and knocked the siding off,” said Rick Fucarino.

Fucarino was at work when it happened, but he said his neighbors heard a loud crack that rattled their windows.

No one was hurt and his motorcycle that was stored inside the shed was spared too.

“When I went in there, everything was all right,” Fucarino said. “You know you always think it’s going to happen somewhere else, not this close.”

The storm also knocked power out to thousands of people. Dominion Energy reported as many as 1,700 customers lost power during the storm.

Crews are working to restore it.