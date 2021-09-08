Invest 91L has medium chance of tropical development as it moves toward Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance moving northeast in the Gulf of Mexico and toward the southeast United States.

According to a tropical weather outlook issued at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, the disturbance, described as a surface trough and upper-level disturbance, has a 50% chance of developing in the next two days as it moves toward the Florida Panhandle and a 50% chance of development over the next five days as it moves away from Florida, in the Atlantic.

The system is currently over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico producing disorganized cloudiness and a few thunderstorms, according to the NHC. It’s expected to move over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later Wednesday.

The sea-surface temperatures are plenty warm enough for tropical development but are not above average in the eastern Gulf. The upper-level winds are forecast to become more favorable for development as it nears the coast.

The disturbance will not organize into anything major but a tropical depression or tropical storm could form.

Tropical moisture associated with Invest 91L is enhancing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday in the Tampa Bay area. Regardless of development, strong winds and storm surge are not a concern. There will be a low tornado threat for areas in the Florida Panhandle.

Rainfall totals could be upwards of 3 to 6 inches in the western portions of the panhandle with 1 to 2 inches expected along and north of I-4 through Saturday morning. Pockets of higher amounts are possible where heavier downpours train over the same areas and could lead to brief, localized flooding.

In addition to Invest 91L, the NHC is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave that’s expected to emerge off the western coast of Africa in the coming days. Forecasters believe some development of the system is possible as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic.