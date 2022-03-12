Inclement weather forces closures in Hampton Roads Saturday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Inclement weather conditions including high winds have closed facilities, events and structures in Hampton Roads including Busch Gardens and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials from Busch Gardens Williamsburg posted a statement that the park will close at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Park officials added that the festivities will continue Sunday including Pantheon member previews.

Just before 2:50 p.m., officials from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel posted that the bridge-tunnel is closed to traffic due to weather.

Wind Restrictions at the CBBT reached Level 6 Saturday. Winds can be particularly impactful on mountain inclines, wide-open highway segments and high-rise bridges.

Days before, Norfolk’s Vice Mayor Martin Thomas announced that the Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled because of the weather. This is the third year in a row that the parade has not happened.

The previous cancelations were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from VDOT warn motorists to remain vigilant about snow, high winds, and low temperatures affecting most of Virginia.

High winds are also making travel dangerous in affected areas, creating hazardous driving conditions, especially for taller vehicles.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.