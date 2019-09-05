Access to Wright Memorial Bridge in Dare County to be restricted to emergency personnel

This traffic camera image shows U.S. 158 in Dare County heading toward the Wright Memorial Bridge. (Credit: NCDOT)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say only emergency personnel will be able to access the Wright Memorial Bridge in Dare County after Thursday night.

The bridge on U.S. 158 is one of the roads into and out of the Outer Banks — where mandatory evacuation orders have been in place for several localities since early this week.

The Currituck County Government stated on its Facebook page that access across this bridge will be restricted to emergency personnel beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The restriction comes as Hurricane Dorian is barreling up the East Coast toward Hatteras. Dorian is forecast to pass near or over that part of the vulnerable barrier islands early Friday.

Read about the storm’s projected local impact in Jeremy Wheeler’s blog.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.