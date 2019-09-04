Hampton Roads under tropical storm watch, OBX under hurricane watch

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane and tropical storm watches are in effect across the viewing area as Hurricane Dorian is threatening to impact the U.S. East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update that a tropical storm watch is in effect for the much of the Hampton Roads region. The watch area is from the North Carolina/Virginia border on up through Chincoteague.

A hurricane watch was issued for the Outer Banks on Tuesday as evacuations began in some areas.

Dorian was sitting about 90 miles off the coast of Florida early Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane. The storm is forecast to weaken further to a Category 1 hurricane before it reaches the Outer Banks.

The storm could pass close by Hatteras by Friday morning, and bring tropical storm conditions to Hampton Roads with possible hurricane conditions in southern portions of the Outer Banks.

Tracking Dorian this morning off the coast of FL. It is forecast to get pretty close to Hatteras by Friday am. Quiet weather today, but rain/wind will increase late Thursday night into Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/HuGMtuUVno — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) September 4, 2019

At least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas, where Dorian sat stationary for two days. The U.S. Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and other aid groups are working get food and medicine to survivors.

