Virginia to get $1.8M for Tropical Storm Michael repairs

A tree is seen uprooted in Newport News after Tropical Storm Michael hit the region on Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo by Ryan Fehrm)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia will receive $1.8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for electrical distribution repairs as a result of damages caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

The grant will be used to reimburse communities for the actions they took in the immediate response to and during the recovery from the storm.

The sub-recipient for funding is the Southside Electric Cooperative for electric distribution repairs.

The October storm hit Florida as a hurricane, then made its way up the coast and was downgraded to a tropical storm. In Virginia, at least five people were killed. The storm also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and closed roads.