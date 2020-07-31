Virginia Gov. Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Friday evening in advance of Hurricane Isaias moving through our region.

The storm is expected to reach coastal Virginia late Monday or early Tuesday.

The impacts of the hurricane on Virginia aren’t certain yet. The storm could weaken as it moves north, and whether it tracks further inland or out to sea will determine whether it is weaker or stronger, respectively.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” Northam said in a prepared statement in a news release Friday. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

The state of emergency allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment that aid hurricane response and recovery efforts.

“While the track of Hurricane Isaias is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia could see impacts and therefore must prepare for the possibility of flooding, high winds, and potential storm surge that could come along with a tropical storm or hurricane,” the news release reads.

The governor also says residents need to know the zone they live in, which determines their risk for flooding and other impacts from storms such as Isaias. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org.

Virginians can also check out the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which outlines preparedness, response, and recovery actions designed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and protect public health.

