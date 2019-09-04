1  of  6
Closings
Virginia Beach providing sand for sandbags ahead of Dorian

Hurricane

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of potential effects from Hurricane Dorian, Virginia Beach is providing sand to help protect against flooding.

Sand was delivered to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex Wednesday morning. A limited number of shovels and containers will be provided by the city, so residents are strongly encouraged to bring their own shovel and bags/containers.  

Residents will be allowed to fill bags for personal use only. Trucks or bulk pick-up trucks are not allowed to be filled.

Elizabeth City has also announced that residents concerned about flooding may fill their sand bags free at the City of Elizabeth City Public Works Department located at 410 Pritchard Street starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Emergency Management suggests you bring a partner and a large shovel.

