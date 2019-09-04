Virginia Beach, Elizabeth City providing sand for sandbags ahead of Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of potential effects from Hurricane Dorian, Virginia Beach is providing sand to help protect against flooding.

Sand is scheduled to be delivered to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the city. A limited number of shovels and containers will be provided by the city, so residents are strongly encouraged to bring their own shovel and bags/containers.

Residents will be allowed to fill bags for personal use only. Trucks or bulk pick-up trucks are not allowed to be filled.

Elizabeth City has also announced that residents concerned about flooding may fill their sand bags free at the City of Elizabeth City Public Works Department located at 410 Pritchard Street starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Emergency Management suggests you bring a partner and a large shovel.