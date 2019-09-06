Video: Powerful Dorian gust topples trees at Currituck County home

HARBINGER, N.C (WAVY) — Dramatic video shows two trees being uprooted by powerful winds from Hurricane Dorian.

Video from Kayle Hopkins shows the trees teetering in the wind before a strong gust comes through and topples them over.

This happened in the unincorperated Currituck County community of Harbinger — which is across the sound from the Outer Banks — as Dorian was slamming northest North Carolina with hurricane-force winds.

Dorain made landfall Friday morning over Cape Hatteras before it moved off the North Carolina coast.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.