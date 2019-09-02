Video: NASA captures images of Hurricane Dorian from space

(NBC) — Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas as a catastrophic category five storm, making landfall on Sunday.

Its record 185 mph sustained winds ripped off roofs, overturned cars and tore down power lines as hundreds hunkered down in schools, churches and shelters.

Dorian tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.

Dorian remains a life-threatening Category 5 storm with 165 mph winds.

The center of the slow-moving storm is pounding Grand Bahama Island Monday.

An official of the Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism said damage there has been devastating, with major damage to property and infrastructure.