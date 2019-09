(CNN) — New video shows lightning strikes inside Hurricane Dorian.

Air Force Hurricane Hunters took this video Sunday as they flew through the storm. The data they gather is used by the National Hurricane Center for forecasting.

Dorian is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Category 5 hurricane is now leaving “catastrophic damage” in its wake as it makes its way across the Bahamas and heads toward the U.S. Coast.