Video: International airport in Bahamas underwater amid Dorian

FREEPORT, Bahamas (NBC) — An international airport on the Bahamas’ northernmost island was submerged underwater Monday following heavy rain from Hurricane Dorian.

Video shot by Bahamas member of parliament Iram Lewis showed a current of water passing the flooded Grand Bahama International Airport.

In another social media post, Lewis said the nation would need “a lot of support” after the hurricane passes.

Lewis added that news and information was “limited.”

“I pray that God is doing, what only God can, by extending his grace and mercy and by saving lives. We don’t mind the properties, we’re just hope that lives will be saved,” Lewis said.

