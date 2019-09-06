Video: Flooding in Norfolk’s E. Ocean View neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than an hour before Friday’s afternoon high tide, streets in E. Ocean View are already beginning to flood.

The flooding comes hours after Hurricane Dorian went over the Outer Banks of North Carolina, bringing wind and rain to Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side Investigative Producer Adrienne Mayfield captured a video of a truck driving through a flooded intersection on 3rd Bay Street near Bay View Park around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Water was continuing to rise in the intersection and in the park around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

They’ve got the right idea on 19th Bay Street in Norfolk. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dzsgP8sIts — Adrienne Mayfield (@Adrienne_WAVY) September 6, 2019

The area is expected to reach high tide around 4 p.m.

Down the way at a flooded Willoughby Spit, state troopers were there making sure those in the area were OK.

Other flood-prone spots in Norfolk are also seeing some high tidal flooding, including the Hague.