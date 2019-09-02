Video: Dorian slams Bahamas as catestrophic Category 5 hurricane

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) — Hurricane Dorian is continuing its slow, devastating slog over the Bahamas.

Early Monday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the eye of the powerful Category 5 storm was virtually parked over Grand Bahama Island – crawling west at only 1 mph (2 kph) as it dumped rain and lashed the island with destructive winds.

The center said a “life-threatening storm surge” could raise water levels by as much as 23 feet (7 meters) above normal tide in parts of Grand Bahama Island.

At 8 a.m. EDT, the storm was located about 35 miles (50 kilometers) east-northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 120 miles (190 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Maximum sustained winds stood at 165 mph (270 kph).

The center says Dorian’s core will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Monday night. The hurricane will move “dangerously close” to Florida through Wednesday evening.