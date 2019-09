FREEPORT, Bahamas, (CNN) — Hurricane Dorian is lingering over the Bahamas, leaving at least five people dead, and causing widespread destruction.

The storm is barely moving as it batters the islands, and heads toward the U.S.

Dorian has been lashing the same areas over and over again since Sunday. The prime minister of the bahamas says the devastation is “unprecedented and extensive.”

Countless homes are destroyed – roads are flooded – and many people lost everything.