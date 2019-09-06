VDOT alerts drivers of potential HRBT closure amid Hurricane Dorian

Drivers go through the westbound tunnel exit on the HRBT as Hurricane Dorian moves offshore on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Image: VDOT 511)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel may close Friday afternoon due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

VDOT issued a news release that said both sides if the Interstate 64 bridge-tunnel may close as early as 2 p.m.

Drivers can take the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel if the closure is implemented, VDOT said.

VDOT said it will continue to watch Dorian’s progression and may trigger the full closure based on “the combination of wind and wave height forecasted early this afternoon.”

