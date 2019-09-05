Utility companies prepare for local impacts from Hurricane Dorian

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – APRIL 18: An employee of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repairs a power lines affected by Hurricane Maria April 18, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A major failure knocked out the electricity in Puerto Rico today leaving the entire island without power nearly seven months after the […]

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Utility companies are getting ready for Hurricane Dorian, anticipating potential disruption to services.

Dorian is forecast to move along the U.S. East Coast and pass near Hatteras along North Carolina’s Outer Banks late Thursday through Friday. The storm is forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to Hampton Roads.

Virginia Natural Gas said in a news release it is implementing an emergency response plan and will have crews ready for the storm.

The company released an extensive list of steps residents can take to stay safe during the storm.

This includes not turning off the gas supply at the main meter. Leaving it on helps to keep proper preasure in the home or business and can keep water from entering fuel lines, the company said.

Jim Kibler, president of Virginia Natural Gas, said in a statement, “As we continue to track the storm, our team members are ready to respond as safely and quickly as possible to any gas-related event due to Hurricane Dorian.”

Dominion Energy, meanwhile, is anticipating power outages from this storm.

Hundreds of crews from other companies and states are headed to Hampton Roads and Dominion Energy’s service area in North Carolina to restore expected outages.

In the event of a power outage, Dominion recommends customers have an emergency kit ready, that includes:

Batteries and flashlights

Cash (power outages can affect ATMs)

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

Non-perishable food

First aid kit

Prescriptions

If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled and tested before the storm arrives.

During the storm, be aware of downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away. Call Dominion Energy at 1-866-DOM-HELP to report a downed power line.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.