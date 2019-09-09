Unrestricted access to villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo to begin on Tuesday

This traffic camera image shows vehicles going down North Carolina Highway 12 near Mirlo Beach on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Credit: NCDOT)

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Unrestricted access to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo begin at noon on Tuesday as Outer Banks communities continue picking up the pieces from Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency management officials in Dare County said in a tweet Monday morning access to Hatteras Island is still restricted to permanent residents and essential personnel of businesses.

Access to Hatteras Island is still restricted to Priority 1,2,3. Unrestricted access to villages of Rodanthe, Waves, & Salvo will begin noon, Tues, Sept 10. Control Group will meet Monday evening to determine any changes to reentry guidelines for Avon, Buxton, Frisco & Hatteras. — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 9, 2019

The Dare County Control is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss any reentry guideline changes for the villages of Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras. County officials began implementing partial reentry Saturday morning.

Dorian slammed the Outer Banks on Friday as it made landfall as a Category 1 storm.

Powerful wind gusts, storm surge and heavy rainfall led to hundreds of people being stranded on Ocracoke Island — which is just to the south of Dare County. Permanent residents were allowed to return home Monday as the island faced a lengthy recovery process.

Officials in Currituck County allowed people back into the area during a reentry process that lasted through Monday.

