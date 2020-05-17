Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Outer Banks as Tropical Storm Arthur nears

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Outer Banks and is expected to bring tropical storm force winds and rain.

According to a release sent around 7:40 a.m. by the Dare County Emergency Management, the Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect and officials ask residents and visitors to make preparations “as soon as possible.”

The latest comes a day after the Outer Banks lifted visitor restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Much of the Outer Banks is under a Tropical Storm Warning. Gusty winds, heavy rain, high waves and ocean overwash will all be possible with Arthur. I'll have all the details that you need to know coming up on @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/dVBS2vZdxO — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) May 17, 2020

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Outer Banks. Residents and visitors are asked to make preparations as soon as possible. #OBX https://t.co/DWFUSkP1oV — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) May 17, 2020

After Tropical Depression One strengthened into Tropical Storm Arthur overnight with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, the warning took effect Sunday and will be up for much into Monday, officials say.

Check out WAVY News 10’s Meteorologist Casey Lehecka’s latest weather blog for more information.





These are the latest updates from National Weather Service regarding Tropical Storm Arthur:

Tropical Storm Arthur will move north over the next 24 hours, then make a sharp turn to the east just off Cape Hatteras Monday afternoon. Overall impacts from this system on the local area will remain limited.

Period of greatest impact: Late Monday morning through Monday evening.

Wind gusts between 30-40 mph will occur from VA Beach south through coastal NE NC.

Rainfall amounts up to 1″ will be possible across SE VA and NE NC.

Tidal Flooding/Rip Currents: No tidal flooding is expected through Monday. However, dangerous rip currents are expected at area beaches starting Monday and lasting through much of the coming week.

Marine: Small Craft Advisory conditions will likely be reached for much of the marine area during Monday, with possible gale force wind gusts off Outer Banks Currituck.

Dangerous rip currents are already being reported along the beaches and will continue over the next several days. Officials are are strongly advising the community to stay out of the water. oceab swimming is not recommended.

Officials are asking residents and visitors to make preparations including:

In preparation for the storm, all outdoor furnishings, trash cans, and any loose items should be properly secured.

Be ready to protect all property, including motor vehicles from possible storm surge of 1-2 feet of water above ground in low lying areas.

As winds and rain increase, be ready to minimize travel. If you must go out do not drive on flooded roads.

If you lose power or other utilities, do not call 911. Use customer service numbers to report power outages. Dominion Power: 1-866-366-4357, Tideland: 1-800-882-1001. Cape Hatteras: 1-866-511-9862.

Provide shelter for pets.

Keep cell phones charged.

Ensure that flashlights and a battery-powered radio are in good working order. Have plenty of batteries. The use of candles and other open-flame light sources is not recommended.

Latest Posts