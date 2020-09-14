Tropical Storm Vicky becomes 20th named storm of the 2020 season, 5 named storms currently in Atlantic

MIAMI, Fla. (WAVY) – Things are really heating up in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking multiple active storms in the Atlantic region, including 5 that are named.

Monday morning, Tropical Storm Vicky formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, making it the 20th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. The Atlantic has only reached a “V” storm once before, in 2005. It’s also only the second time 5 named storms have been in the Atlantic on record (first in 1971).

The National Weather Service says Vicky is expected to be short-lived and poses no threat to land at this time.

Meanwhile, Sally is chugging toward the Gulf Coast. Forecasters predicted the biggest threat from this storm is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain expected in some areas.

Extremely dangerous, life-threatening storm surge associated with #Sally is expected for areas outside the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from Port Fourchon, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. pic.twitter.com/7USsv7H5ZE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2020

Also in the Atlantic as of Monday are Paulette, Rene, Teddy and two more disturbances, but none are currently expected to pose a threat to the U.S.

