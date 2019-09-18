Tropical Storm Jerry forms over the Atlantic

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Jerry formed out over the Atlantic Ocean early Wednesday morning, becoming the 10th named storm of the season.

The National Hurricane Center said was about 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving wes-northwest at 13 mph. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Jerry is forecast to strengthen further over the next couple of days and became a hurricane when it reaches the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday, the hurricane center said.