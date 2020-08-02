Tropical Storm Isaias Sunday Updates: Isaias poses flash flood threat to portions of eastern Carolinas, southeast Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Isaias continues to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the northwestern Bahamas with tropical storm conditions nearing the east coast of Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward along the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina within the warning area on Monday.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Isaias is moving northwest at 9 mph with max sustained winds of 65 mph.

Officials say Isaias is expected to produce flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, along the East Coast of the United States.

Tropical Storm #Isaias will pose a flash flood threat to portions of the U.S. eastern seaboard through mid-week, particularly across the eastern Carolinas and southeast Virginia. @NWSWPC is forecasting 4-6" of rain in these areas. https://t.co/7791Pm8bMQ pic.twitter.com/p2MSXJKGex — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 2, 2020

Minor to isolated moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic this week. Tropical storm watches are currently in effect for portions of the coast of South and North Carolina.

Additional watches and warning will likely be issued later today as Isaias is expected to move northward near or over the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts over the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues along the east coast of Florida, but it has weakened a bit. This could mean good news for us. I'm talking about the impacts we'll see now on @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/027PEMrw1S — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) August 2, 2020

The impacts of the hurricane on Virginia aren’t certain yet. The storm could weaken as it moves north, and whether it tracks further inland or out to sea will determine whether it is weaker or stronger, respectively.

Friday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias for North Carolina — which is projected to go over the N.C. coast around the start of next week.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency Friday evening in advance of Hurricane Isaias moving through our region.

The governor also says residents need to know the zone they live in, which determines their risk for flooding and other impacts from storms such as Isaias. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org.

Virginians can also check out the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which outlines preparedness, response, and recovery actions designed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and protect public health.

Virginians can follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook.

Isaias weakened to a Tropical Storm Saturday evening it blew through the Bahamas and churned toward the coast.

Early bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast before dawn Sunday as authorities warily eyed the approaching storm, which threatened to snarl efforts to quell surging cases of the coronavirus across the region.

The center of the storm was forecast to approach the southeast coast of Florida early Sunday morning, then travel up the state’s east coast throughout the day. Little change was expected in the storm’s strength over the next few days, forecasters said.

Isaias has already been destructive in the Caribbean: On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast.

Latest Posts