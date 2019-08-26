1  of  2
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west

Hurricane

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Dorian (right) over the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, as it churns toward Puerto Rico. (Credit: NOAA)

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters said Tropical Storm Dorian was gathering strength Monday while approaching islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and could strike Puerto Rico and its neighbors as a minimal hurricane on Tuesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.

As of 5 a.m. EDT Monday, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was centered about 225 miles (365 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph (85 kph).

