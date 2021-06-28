TD4 becomes Tropical Storm Danny off South Carolina coast; tropical storm warning remains in effect

UPDATE: Tropical Depression Four has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Danny. It’s located 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort and moving at 16 mph with max sustained winds at 40 mph (and higher gusts).

The National Hurricane Center says radar data from Charleston, along with preliminary data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, indicated that the depression strengthened into what is now Tropical Storm Danny Monday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 is tracking this storm and will have updates as needed.





MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the South Carolina coast as Tropical Depression Four nears the coastline.

While impacts to our area remain low, forecasters said the storm is expected to intensify slightly into Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall.

The warning is active for Edisto to the South Santee River, it includes the entire Charleston County coastline. This means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

TD4 will bring periods of heavy rain, wind gusts up to 35 mph, and the possibility of localized flooding as it near landfall along the SC coast Monday evening.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected as a result of this storm.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph through the next few days. Its maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.