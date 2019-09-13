Tropical distrubance forecast to bring heavy winds, rain to parts of Bahamas

Pastor Jeremiah Saunders poses for a photo among the ruins of his church that was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Jeremiah says “I spoke to the water: ‘Peace, be still.’ It never listened,” Saunders said with a wide smile and then grew serious as he focused on the task that tens of thousands of Bahamians now face on two islands devastated by the Category 5 storm: the clean-up. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)

HIGH ROCK, Bahamas (AP) — Forecasters say a tropical storm warning remains in effect for several northwestern islands in the Bahamas, which are still reeling from Hurricane Dorian.

In a Thursday night advisory, the National Hurricane Center says a tropical disturbance is slowly moving toward the northwestern Bahamas. The storm is about 235 miles southeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

The disturbance has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving to the northwest at 6 mph.

Forecasters say the system could become Tropical Storm Humberto within the next day or two.

Heavy winds and rain are expected within the northwest Bahamas on Friday and Saturday, except for Andros Island.

Forecasters also issued a tropical storm watch for parts of Florida’s east coast from Jupiter Inlet up to the Volusia-Brevard County line.