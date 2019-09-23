New depression expected to become Tropical Storm Lorenzo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on three systems brewing in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Karen formed Sunday morning and has continued to move slowly northwestward across the southeastern Caribbean Sea, bringing rain and wind to some of the islands.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Karen is located about 180 miles west of St. Vincent and 290 miles south-southeast of St. Croix with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It’s moving northwest at 8 miles per hour as it heads toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Jerry has continued to move north-northwestward toward Bermuda.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Jerry is about 355 miles south-southwest of the island territory with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, moving at 9 miles per hour.

The storm is forecast to pass Bermuda late Tuesday and weaken over the next few days.

Another system in the Atlantic became Tropical Depression 13 on Sunday, and is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday and a hurricane by Tuesday night.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Tropical Depression 13 is located about 315 miles south-southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It’s moving west at 15 miles per hour.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.

The next name storm of the season is Lorenzo.