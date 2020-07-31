Tracking the Tropics: Isaias expected to strengthen into Category 2 hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WAVY) – Tropical Storm Isaias strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane overnight and has been lashing the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos with strong winds and heavy squalls this morning.

The National Hurricane Center issued a special advisory around midnight, saying Isaias had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. Forecasters predict the storm will strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane over the Bahamas, but will weaken as it gets closer to Florida.

Hyde County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, which is projected to go over the North Carolina coast around the start of next week.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says the latest track shows the storm is expected to move northeast towards our region late Monday into early Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Hurricane Isaias is about 30 miles northwest of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, and about 340 southeast of Nassau. It’s moving northwest at about 17 mph.

Hurricane #Isaias Advisory 13A: Strong Winds and Heavy Squalls Lashing the Southeastern Bahamas And the Turks and Caicos Islands. Hurricane Conditions Expected Today Over Portions of The Bahamas. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2020

Isaias is still expected to move over or near the southeastern Bahamas overnight before reaching the central Bahamas on Friday night. The forecast then brings it near or over the northwestern Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Bahamas.

According to the NHC, Isaias could start impacting Florida on Saturday.

“Tropical storm conditions are possible along portions of the Florida east coast beginning Saturday,” the latest NHC advisory said. “While storm surge watches are not currently needed for this area, they may be required tonight or early tomorrow if the forecast track shifts closer to the coast.”

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas: Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island and Bimini

Southeastern Bahamas: The Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas: Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic: The entire southern and northern coastlines

Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Florida’s east coast: From Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

