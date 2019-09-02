‘The time to prepare is now’: Gov. Cooper urges NC citizens to prepare for potential impact

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wants everyone to be prepared for the potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Cooper has declared a state of emergency to free up potential resources.

It’s been almost a year since eastern counties were preparing for Hurricane Florence. They are not new to this, and Cooper is doing everything to prepare everyone once again.

“Right now, Hurricane Dorian is fierce,” said Cooper in a press conference on Sunday.

Cooper is taking steps to prepare the eastern part of the state for potential impacts of Dorian. “Forecasts show that North Carolina will likely see heavy rain, winds, and flooding,” he added.

While the path of the storm can be unpredictable, he is asking everyone to take precautions

Cooper said, “And I urge everyone to take it seriously. The time to prepare is now.”

Cooper had a conference call with the South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Cooper says he updated both on the state’s efforts to prepare for the storm.

He has approved two waivers allowing large utility vehicles to move throughout the state, and another one allowing farmers to use heavier trucks to move their crops out of the field.

“We know Dorian is still a few days away, so make sure that you have a well-stocked emergency kit, plenty of water and medicines that you may need to take, and enough food for several days. Figure out where you would go in the event you do have an evacuation order in your area,” said Cooper.

We’ve reached out to several counties in the 10 On Your Side viewing area. Emergency management officials in Dare and Hyde Counties are prepared.

In Hyde County, leaders met Sunday and have enacted a State of Emergency that will go into effect Monday morning at 5.

In Dare County, officials are advising residents and visitors to begin implementing their hurricane preparedness plans.