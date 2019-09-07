Dare County officials to meet, discuss reentry to OBX after Dorian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) –- Officials in North Carolina’s Outer Banks are expected to meet Saturday morning to discuss reentry to the barrier islands – which were hammered by Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras Friday morning, bringing powerful storm surge, heavy rains and high wind gusts to a wide swath of eastern North Carolina. The storm led to power outages and flooding in many areas.

Parts of Manteo and Kill Devil Hills are still without power as the fun rose on Saturday. Hundreds of people remain trapped on Ocracoke Island, which has no electricity along with many homes and buildings still underwater.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials stated on Twitter North Carolina Highway 12 was closed from the Ocracoke Village to the north end of the island.

Deputies were seen stopping cars at the Wright Memorial Bridge on U.S. 158 early Saturday. Access to the bridge was restricted to emergency personnel Thursday evening, ahead of Dorian’s arrival.

The bridge, which leads to NC-12, is one of the primary routes into and out of the Outer Banks.

The Dare County Control Group will meet this morning at 10 a.m. to discuss access back into the county.

It is likely they will allow business owners and homeowners to come back in first in order to all crews to restore power before everyone starts returning to the area.

Longtime residents said that they had never seen flooding so bad, and that places in their homes that had never flooded before were inundated.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday officials were aware of no serious injuries on the Outer Banks from the storm.

