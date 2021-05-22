Subtropical Storm Ana develops near Bermuda, first of the season

Early Saturday morning, Subtropical Storm Ana developed about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda. This is now the 7th year in a row a tropical system has developed prior to the official start of hurricane season.

Subtropical Storm Ana develops near Bermuda.

With both tropical & non-tropical characteristics, Ana will not last long. The short lived system will turn northeast into the open Atlantic, likely falling apart by Monday. No big impacts to land are expected. Locally, this system will send a large swell to the coastline. While we have great beach weather this weekend, please use caution as rough surf & seas are expected, with a high risk of rip currents.

This serves as a reminder that while hurricane season does not official start until June 1st, it’s already begun. The NHC has been issuing their routine tropical outlooks since May 15th for this exact reason; in anticipation of any pre-season development. Use the time now to prepare, it’ll make the next six months a lot less stressful.