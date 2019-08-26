Special Report: Fixing the Flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — We are on your side following up on what is being done to keep our communities “storm ready” as we enter peak hurricane season.

Resident of Virginia Beach’s upscale Ashville Park development know all too well what can happen. Hurricane Matthew flooded homes and kept roads impassable in 2016.

Millions in taxpayer dollars have been spent in the last year to fix private developer errors.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall asked Virginia Beach’s deputy city manager, Tom Leahy, whether he believes the neighborhood will fair better if it sees a hurricane this season.

“It will absolutely fair much better. It will absolutely fair much better and we’ve already seen that,” Leahy said.

