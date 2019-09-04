Ships based at Naval Station Norfolk head out to sea to avoid Dorian

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The U.S. Navy has ordered ships based at Naval Station Norfolk to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian.

Navy spokeswoman Elizabeth Baker told the Associated Press by phone Wednesday that vessels docked at the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and other nearby installations are getting under way.

Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis said in a statement Tuesday that the ships will remain at sea until the threat from the storm subsides. Navy aircraft will either be secured in hangars or fly to more inland airfields.

Ships that have to stay in port because of maintenance will take extra precautions — including the additional mooring and storm lines — to avoid potential damage.

The Navy’s order follows a similar one made by the U.S Air Force earlier Tuesday.

F-22 Raptor fighter jets and T-38 Talon training planes were ordered to leave Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. They’re going to the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base outside Columbus, Ohio.

