Rusted appliances, mold remain as Hatteras Island cleans up from Dorian

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — In Avon and all up and down Hatteras Island, what’s left of homes now litters Highway 12.

Piles of appliances, bedroom furniture and concerns of mold can be found everywhere.

Down in Frisco, there are foggers with chemicals inside that are suppose to kill the mold are being sprayed under an unknown number of homes.

Doug Martin’s home is getting the full treatment. “The water was all the way up to the floor joists, and in the insulation, and of course messed up my duct work that was underneath the house.”

The fogging crew is with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief out of South Carolina.

“We take out what we can from the homes so the homeowner doesn’t have to do it, and we do it at no cost to the homeowner,” said Wendy Gable.

Dennis Carrol is with the Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men. “We have almost 400 people from Avon to Hatteras Village asking for help,” Carrol said. “Out of the 400 people, 154 have had water in their homes either from floodwaters or from other brief problems.”

UPS makes daily deliveries to the Frisco Volunteer Fire Department, where there is a free store for anyone who needs anything.

“We lost clothing, appliances, everything in the house pretty much,” says Rex Bunting, who is at the free store shopping for his little one. “They give us diapers, wipes, and all that kind of stuff to make sure we have what we need and to make sure we are taken care of.”

Farther south in hard-hit Hatteras Village, four condos in the Atlantic View Villas were heavily damaged by Dorian waters.

“The kitchen counters, we had to rip out. We took out the range, and the dishwasher was full of salt water,” says Daniel Hunt, who is helping in the restoration of the condos … all the sheet rock, and the water was in here about 14 inches. It damaged all the insulation, the carpet and padding got destroyed too.”

Back at the free store, Sandi Jones Garrison, who lives in Buxton and runs the store, became emotional thinking about all the people from across the country who are helping, “It makes me cry. It makes me cry. People who don’t even live here are seeing our heart ache, and not only on Hatteras Island, but Ocracoke they are suffering.”

The other concern is with FEMA. North Carolina has sent in the paperwork, but FEMA has failed to approve federal funding, although it is a process.

Residents of Hatteras Island and Ocracoke think that funding can’t come soon enough.